AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAEW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.