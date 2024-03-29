Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $185.93

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

