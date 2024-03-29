Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFAR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

