Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.