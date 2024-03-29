Berenberg Bank Raises Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 150

Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Stock Performance

CEY opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.67, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.10 ($1.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.87.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

