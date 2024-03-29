Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$236.75

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WSP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE:WSP opened at C$225.76 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$164.32 and a one year high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$196.05.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.974171 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

