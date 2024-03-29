Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,870,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,566,441 shares.The stock last traded at $13.56 and had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $639.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

