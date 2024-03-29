Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (NASDAQ:TRES) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (NASDAQ:TRES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TRES opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and a PE ratio of -2,333.25. Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

