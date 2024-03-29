Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

