Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 8.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $37,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $22.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $724.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

