Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

