First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

