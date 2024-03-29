Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
