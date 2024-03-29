Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

