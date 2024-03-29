Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Trading Up 7.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. 4,922,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.