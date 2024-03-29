Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.46 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

