Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

