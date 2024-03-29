Good Life Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

