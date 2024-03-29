Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.