GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Up 242.5% in March

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 242.5% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 22.58% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

AAPB stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $30.16.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

