HSBC Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

