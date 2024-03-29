Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,596.99).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Simon Davis purchased 3,349 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,569.86).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

LON:ATT opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 327.83 and a beta of 0.59. Allianz Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 359.50 ($4.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.86.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.