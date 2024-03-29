IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

CSML stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.