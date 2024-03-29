iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IGOV opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.