iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

