iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

