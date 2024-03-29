JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.51) and last traded at GBX 985.87 ($12.46), with a volume of 17918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 983 ($12.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.07%.

JPMorgan American Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 931.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 855.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

