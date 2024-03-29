Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.
Kelso Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KIQ opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.42.
About Kelso Technologies
