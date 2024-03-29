KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Announces Earnings Results

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 145.39%.

KLDiscovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $0.24 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

