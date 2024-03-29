KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Announces Earnings Results

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 145.39%.
KLDiscovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $0.24 on Friday. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
About KLDiscovery
