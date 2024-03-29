Leede Jones Gab Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
