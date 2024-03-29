Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,927,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

