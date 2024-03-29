Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 26th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 394 ($4.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.49. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 398.65 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £288.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.26 and a beta of 0.68.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.