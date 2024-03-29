Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 26th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 394 ($4.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.49. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 398.65 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £288.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.