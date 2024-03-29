Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 26th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %
Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 394 ($4.98) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 294.64 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 398.65 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,459.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.49.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
