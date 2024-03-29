Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

