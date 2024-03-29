Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges Purchases 3,640 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges purchased 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,466.07).
Good Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 260 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.47. The stock has a market cap of £47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 224.14 and a beta of 0.75. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 426 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.
About Good Energy Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.