Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges Purchases 3,640 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges purchased 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,466.07).

Good Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 260 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.47. The stock has a market cap of £47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 224.14 and a beta of 0.75. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 426 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

