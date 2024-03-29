North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.23% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,858,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,160,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

AVRE stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

