Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Sells 40,039 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.65), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,150.82).

Phoenix Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LON PHNX opened at GBX 552.60 ($6.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 496.71. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 614.20 ($7.76). The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 26.65 ($0.34) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,341.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 415 ($5.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 610.40 ($7.71).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

