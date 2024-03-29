Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Sells 40,039 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.65), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,150.82).
Phoenix Group Stock Up 1.9 %
LON PHNX opened at GBX 552.60 ($6.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 496.71. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 614.20 ($7.76). The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 26.65 ($0.34) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,341.46%.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
