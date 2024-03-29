Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:DB opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.04. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

