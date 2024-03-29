Raymond James Lowers Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.