Raymond James Lowers Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.93.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
