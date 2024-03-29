Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,620 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

