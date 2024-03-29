Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 138,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

