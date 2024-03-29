Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Drops By 27.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $24.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

