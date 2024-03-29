Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 93.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 29th total of 1,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTE stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

