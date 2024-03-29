Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

