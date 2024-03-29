Syndax Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 435% compared to the typical volume of 1,168 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Read More
