The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on May 16th

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

MRC stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,900.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($2.89).

Insider Activity at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,395.68). In other news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £24,852 ($31,406.55). Also, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,395.68). 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

