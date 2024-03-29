Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $169.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

