US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWY stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1764 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

