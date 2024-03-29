Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vaccinex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

