Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

