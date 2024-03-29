Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at $162,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 240,215 shares in the last quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ VGASW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

